Russia reports record single-day Covid-19 cases with 34,303 infections

Russia reported 34,303 cases of new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, a record-high number since the start of the pandemic, data from the state coronavirus task force showed on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also reported 997 deaths from the disease, five fewer than the daily record-high of 1,002 reported the previous day.

The latest coronavirus deaths brought the official national death toll to 223,312, with a total of almost 8 million cases.

Russian authorities blame a slow vaccination campaign for the sharp rise of infections and deaths, which forced the health ministry to ask retired, vaccinated medics to return to hospitals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON