Russia reports record single-day Covid-19 cases with 34,303 infections
world news

Russia reports record single-day Covid-19 cases with 34,303 infections

The country also reported 997 deaths from Covid-19, five fewer than the daily record-high of 1,002 reported the previous day.
Russian authorities blame a slow vaccination campaign for the sharp rise of infections and deaths.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Russia reported 34,303 cases of new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, a record-high number since the start of the pandemic, data from the state coronavirus task force showed on Sunday.

It also reported 997 deaths from the disease, five fewer than the daily record-high of 1,002 reported the previous day.

The latest coronavirus deaths brought the official national death toll to 223,312, with a total of almost 8 million cases.

Russian authorities blame a slow vaccination campaign for the sharp rise of infections and deaths, which forced the health ministry to ask retired, vaccinated medics to return to hospitals.

Topics
russia covid-19 coronavirus
