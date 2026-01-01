Russia Says 24 Killed in Drone Attack in Occupied Kherson Region

Russian-installed authorities in the Kherson region said a Ukrainian drone attack overnight struck a cafe and a hotel on the Black Sea coast, killing and wounding dozens.

Three drones hit a cafe and a hotel in the village of Khorly, killing at least 24 people and injuring more than 50 as civilians were celebrating the New Year, Vladimir Saldo, Russia’s installed head of the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson region, said in a Telegram post. One of the drones carried an incendiary mixture, he said.

The claims could not be independently verified.

The death toll of 24, including a child, and the number of injured are preliminary and may change, he said.

Emergency services were unable to rescue more people because of the intensity of the blaze, which was brought under control only by early morning. Doctors are continuing to treat the injured, according to the statement.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a separate statement that it has opened a criminal case under terrorism charges, according to Interfax.

Russia and Ukraine have been targeting each other with drones on a near-daily basis. Russia has also been striking Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure with drones and missiles, causing power outages and heating disruptions amid freezing temperatures.

The tragedy in Kherson came amid an intensified push by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine, with a series of talks held separately with both sides ahead of the New Year. The process was further complicated this week after Russia accused Ukraine of targeting a residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region, a claim Moscow has yet failed to substantiate with solid evidence.

Ukraine denied carrying out the attack on the residence, accusing Russia of attempting to undermine the peace negotiating process. The CIA has determined that Ukraine did not target Putin or one of his residences in an attack this week, the New York Times reported, citing US officials.