Russia says destroyed Ukraine depot with 100,000 tonnes of aviation fuel
Published on Oct 23, 2022 05:48 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region.
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.
Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the claims. (Reporting by Reuters)
