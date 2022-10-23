Home / World News / Russia says destroyed Ukraine depot with 100,000 tonnes of aviation fuel

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 05:48 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region.

Russia-Ukraine War A local resident walks at a backyard of a residential building in Ukraine.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.

Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the claims. (Reporting by Reuters)

Sunday, October 23, 2022
