Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia says it destroyed Ukraine drone over Belgorod

Russia says it destroyed Ukraine drone over Belgorod

Reuters |
Aug 13, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "There are no casualties and no damage," the Russian air defence ministry said.

Russian air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region early on Sunday morning, the Russian defence ministry said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missiles launched from Russia's Belgorod region flying towards Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine.(AFP)

"There are no casualties and no damage," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, adding the attack took place around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT).

Read more: Iran teen, face of anti-hijab protests, ‘abducted’, 'tortured' for second time

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The Belgorod region in Russia's south borders Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP