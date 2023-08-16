Russia says it downed three Ukrainian drones over Kaluga region
Russia-Ukraine War: The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.
Russia's air defence systems destroyed three Ukrainian drones early on Wednesday over the Kaluga region, the Russian defence ministry said.
There were no casualties and no damage in the attempted attack which took place at around 5 a.m. Moscow (0200 GMT), the ministry added.
The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.
