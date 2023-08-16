Home / World News / Russia says it downed three Ukrainian drones over Kaluga region

Russia says it downed three Ukrainian drones over Kaluga region

Reuters |
Aug 16, 2023 09:09 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.

Russia's air defence systems destroyed three Ukrainian drones early on Wednesday over the Kaluga region, the Russian defence ministry said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A view of a damaged building,(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A view of a damaged building,(AFP)

There were no casualties and no damage in the attempted attack which took place at around 5 a.m. Moscow (0200 GMT), the ministry added.

The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.

