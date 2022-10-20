Russia says it hit Ukrainian energy and military sites over last 24 hours
Published on Oct 20, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Reuters |
Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday its forces continued to hit military and energy targets in Ukraine over the last 24 hours.
It also said Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region, from which local Russian-installed officials are currently evacuating tens of thousands of residents.
