Russia says it hit Ukrainian energy and military sites over last 24 hours

Published on Oct 20, 2022 05:37 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.

Russia-Ukraine War: The checkpoint in the town of Armyansk in the north of Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula bordering the Russian-controlled Kherson region in southern Ukraine.(AFP)
Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday its forces continued to hit military and energy targets in Ukraine over the last 24 hours.

It also said Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region, from which local Russian-installed officials are currently evacuating tens of thousands of residents.

