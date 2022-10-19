Home / World News / Russia says it ‘repelled’ Ukraine's attempt to capture nuclear plant: Report

Russia says it 'repelled' Ukraine's attempt to capture nuclear plant: Report

world news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:13 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an attempt to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Russia said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen.(AP)
Reuters

Russia says Ukrainian forces tried to recapture the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but their attempt was repelled after several hours of fighting, state-run RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an attempt to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The battle went on for several hours, at least three to three and a half hours," RIA quoted Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov as saying, adding that the attack was "repelled".

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

