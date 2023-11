Russia says Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting 'important' for entire world

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it would follow the high-stakes summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who are set to meet Wednesday for the first time in a year.

US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) shake hands.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The two countries are building bilateral relations, it is their right," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that “every meeting of that kind which involves the world's two largest economies is important for everyone.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.