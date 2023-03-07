Russia says US is 'invisible hand' driving Ukraine conflict
Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin said that the United States was driving the Ukraine conflict and welcomed China's growing diplomacy.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States was driving the Ukraine conflict and welcomed China's growing diplomacy.
Asked about comments by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that an "invisible hand" was driving the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the hand belonged to the United States.
