Home / World News / Russia says US is 'invisible hand' driving Ukraine conflict

Russia says US is 'invisible hand' driving Ukraine conflict

world news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 03:20 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin said that the United States was driving the Ukraine conflict and welcomed China's growing diplomacy.

Russia-Ukraine War: A view of the town of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, Donetsk region, Ukraine.(AP)
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States was driving the Ukraine conflict and welcomed China's growing diplomacy.

Asked about comments by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that an "invisible hand" was driving the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the hand belonged to the United States.

