Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Russia starts direct flights to North Korea with Moscow-Pyongyang connectivity

AFP |
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 04:10 pm IST

Russia's state news agency TASS reported that the first flight going the other way, from Pyongyang to Moscow, would take place on Tuesday.

Russia on Sunday began direct commercial flights to North Korea, in a further sign of closer ties with its Asian ally helping its offensive in Ukraine.

The first Moscow-Pyongyang flight was operated by Nordwind Airlines(Pixabay/Representative)
The first Moscow-Pyongyang flight was operated by Nordwind Airlines(Pixabay/Representative)

The first Moscow-Pyongyang flight, operated by Nordwind Airlines, was scheduled to take off at 1600 GMT and land in the North Korean capital some eight hours later, according to the carrier's website.

Nordwind Airlines, a company that used to serve holiday destinations in Europe before the EU imposed a ban on Russian flights -- had tickets priced at 45,000 rubles ($570).

Russia's state news agency TASS reported that the first flight going the other way, from Pyongyang to Moscow, would take place on Tuesday.

Russia's transport ministry said the route would be serviced once a month. Russia and North Korea restored train links on June 17 after suspending them in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

The two countries have been forging closer military bonds in recent years, with Pyongyang supplying troops and weapons for Russia to use in its military operations in Ukraine.

They signed a mutual defence pact last year, when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea.

North Korea confirmed for the first time in April that it had deployed a contingent of its soldiers to the frontline in Ukraine, alongside Russian troops.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Russia starts direct flights to North Korea with Moscow-Pyongyang connectivity
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On