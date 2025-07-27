Russia starts direct flights to North Korea with Moscow-Pyongyang connectivity

Russia on Sunday began direct commercial flights to North Korea, in a further sign of closer ties with its Asian ally helping its offensive in Ukraine. The first Moscow-Pyongyang flight was operated by Nordwind Airlines(Pixabay/Representative)

The first Moscow-Pyongyang flight, operated by Nordwind Airlines, was scheduled to take off at 1600 GMT and land in the North Korean capital some eight hours later, according to the carrier's website.

Nordwind Airlines, a company that used to serve holiday destinations in Europe before the EU imposed a ban on Russian flights -- had tickets priced at 45,000 rubles ($570).

Russia's state news agency TASS reported that the first flight going the other way, from Pyongyang to Moscow, would take place on Tuesday.

Russia's transport ministry said the route would be serviced once a month. Russia and North Korea restored train links on June 17 after suspending them in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

The two countries have been forging closer military bonds in recent years, with Pyongyang supplying troops and weapons for Russia to use in its military operations in Ukraine.

They signed a mutual defence pact last year, when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea.

North Korea confirmed for the first time in April that it had deployed a contingent of its soldiers to the frontline in Ukraine, alongside Russian troops.