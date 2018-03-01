 Russia tests new nuclear weapons | world news | Hindustan Times
Russia tests new nuclear weapons

Russian president Vladimir Putin said the nuclear-powered cruise missile tested last fall has an unlimited range and high speed and is capable of penetrating any missile defence.

world Updated: Mar 01, 2018 20:04 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow on Thursday. (AP Photo)

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone, that would be immune to enemy intercept.

In his state-of-the-nation speech Thursday, Putin said the nuclear-powered cruise missile tested last fall has an unlimited range and high speed and is capable of penetrating any missile defence.

He said the high-speed underwater drone capable of carrying a nuclear warhead could target both aircraft carriers and coastal facilities.

Putin said Russia also tested a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, called Sarmat, with a range and number of warheads exceeding its predecessor.

