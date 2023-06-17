‘Afraid’ Vladimir Putin cuts internet access at event, report claims

Russian president Vladimir Putin cut mobile internet access at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as he feared that the event could be targeted by drones, Newsweek reported quoting local journalists. The organizers announced that mobile internet access would be disrupted at the venue "due to technical work." The measure is part of security measures to ensure that drones would not attack the building. the report claimed.

Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The SPIEF forum has run annually in St. Petersburg since 1997 and comes this year against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Participants this year include lower-level officials from regions that have largely remained neutral about the conflict.

The mobile internet access was blocked due to concerns over the Russian president's safety and similar measures were taken during an event attended by Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Sochi from June 7 to 9, the report claimed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Of course, both safety and digital security measures are being strengthened quite significantly, you could even say it's unprecedented. The enemy acts brazenly and doesn't miss an opportunity to inflict damage."

“Just use Wi-Fi, and everything will be fine," he added.

Russia has been struck by a wave of drone attacks in recent weeks, including in the capital Moscow, and in the regions of Kursk and Bryansk.

