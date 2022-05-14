Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: No one can predict how long the war will go, says Ukraine President Zelensky

Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: Ukraine continues to thwart Russian aggression on its territory as the war between the two neighbours entered day 80 on Saturday. A day ago, the UK's defence ministry revealed Kyiv's forces thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to cross a river in the Donetsk region. Meanwhile, foreign ministers of the G7 member states met in Germany and expressed their 'strong support' for the war-hit nation.
Also on Friday, a Ukrainian court began a preliminary hearing in what is being called the first ‘war crimes’ trial arising from the ongoing invasion, which commenced on February 24. A captured Russian soldier has been charged with the murder of a 62-year-old civilian.
Follow all the updates here:
May 14, 2022 07:22 AM IST
No one can predict how long war will last, says Zelensky
In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainians are doing everything they can to drive out the Russians but no one can predict no one today can predict how long the war will last.
A senior Defense Department official said Friday that while Austin believes the hour-long conversation was important in the effort to keep lines of communication open, it didn't resolve any “acute issues” or lead to any change in what the Russian are doing or saying as the war enters week 12.
Some 10 km north of the city, firefighters doused smouldering wreckage in Dergachi after what local officials said was an overnight Russian missile attack on the House of Culture, used to distribute aid.
The case is of huge symbolic importance for Ukraine. The Kyiv government has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.
Sheikh Khalifa served as the president of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004. He was elected to succeed his father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, who served from 1971 until his death on November 2, 2004.
Published on May 13, 2022 07:16 PM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
The Israeli military said its initial investigation showed that a heavy firefight was underway around 200 meters (yards) from where Shireen Abu Akleh was killed, but that it was unable to determine whether she was shot by Israeli forces or Palestinian militants.