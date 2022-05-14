Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: No one can predict how long the war will go, says Ukraine President Zelensky

Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: Ukraine continues to thwart Russian aggression on its territory as the war between the two neighbours entered day 80 on Saturday. A day ago, the UK's defence ministry revealed Kyiv's forces thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to cross a river in the Donetsk region. Meanwhile, foreign ministers of the G7 member states met in Germany and expressed their 'strong support' for the war-hit nation.

Also on Friday, a Ukrainian court began a preliminary hearing in what is being called the first ‘war crimes’ trial arising from the ongoing invasion, which commenced on February 24. A captured Russian soldier has been charged with the murder of a 62-year-old civilian.