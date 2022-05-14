Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: No one can predict how long the war will go, says Ukraine President Zelensky
Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: The UK's defence ministry revealed on Friday Kyiv's troops foiled an attempt by Moscow's forces to cross a river in the Donetsk region.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: Ukraine continues to thwart Russian aggression on its territory as the war between the two neighbours entered day 80 on Saturday. A day ago, the UK's defence ministry revealed Kyiv's forces thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to cross a river in the Donetsk region. Meanwhile, foreign ministers of the G7 member states met in Germany and expressed their 'strong support' for the war-hit nation.

Also on Friday, a Ukrainian court began a preliminary hearing in what is being called the first ‘war crimes’ trial arising from the ongoing invasion, which commenced on February 24. A captured Russian soldier has been charged with the murder of a 62-year-old civilian.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 14, 2022 07:22 AM IST

    No one can predict how long war will last, says Zelensky

    In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainians are doing everything they can to drive out the Russians but no one can predict no one today can predict how long the war will last.

Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: The UK's defence ministry revealed on Friday Kyiv's troops foiled an attempt by Moscow's forces to cross a river in the Donetsk region.
