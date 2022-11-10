Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Top US general estimates over 1,00,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine

world news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 07:47 AM IST

Army General Mark Milley remarks are said to offer the highest US estimate of casualties to date since the war started. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the figures.

Municipal workers remove debris outside a local railway administration headquarters damaged in shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. (File image)(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Russia's military may have had more than 1,00,000 soldiers killed and wounded in its war with Ukraine, America's top general estimated on Wednesday, adding Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war.

"You're looking at well over 1,00,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded. Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side. A lot of human suffering," Reuters quoted Army General Mark Milley as telling the Economic Club of New York.

In the ongoing conflict which has been raging for over eight months, 40,000 Ukrainian civilians may have died since Russia's invasion which began in February, the official added. His remarks are said to offer the highest US estimate of casualties to date since the war started. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the figures.

Also read | Ukraine war: Russia abandons Kherson city in major retreat

Despite suffering casualties, US officials say that Moscow has been unable to achieve its objectives in Ukraine, with questions regarding how long it will be able to sustain the invasion have arisen.

On Wednesday, Russia said its troops were withdrawing from the crucial city of Kherson in what is being perceived as a major setback for Moscow. The development is being hailed as the most significant military development after the Ukrainian forces were able to sweep through the northern Kharkiv region back in September.

Kherson was one of four Ukrainian regions that were 'illegally' annexed by Russia in September. Once the withdrawal is complete, several thousand square kilometres of that annexed territory will have been surrendered, CNN reported.

(With inputs from Reuters, ANI)

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

