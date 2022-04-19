Ukraine war LIVE updates: Biden to hold call with allies over Russia's attacks
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: With the war entering its 55th day, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a late night address said that Russia had begun the “battle of Donbas” and that a "very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive."He vowed that no matter how many Russian troops come, they will fight.
US president Joe Biden will hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable on Tuesday, the White House said.
Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling killed four people in the Donetsk region on Monday, while a man and a woman were killed in Kharkiv when shells hit a playground near a residential building, reported Reuters.
Meanwhile, Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak had called the offensive as a “second phase of the war”.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 19, 2022 07:20 AM IST
Ukraine president's chief of staff: Second phase of war started
Ukraine's presidential chief of staff said on Monday that "the second phase of the war has started," referring to Russia's new assault in eastern Ukraine. His words echoed those of Ukraine's top security official, who said earlier that Russia had launched its new offensive on Monday morning. Read more
Apr 19, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Russian forces began ‘Battle of Donbas’: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had begun a new campaign to conquer the Donbas region in the east of his country.
Apr 19, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Biden to hold call with allies to discuss Ukraine crisis
US president Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.
‘Donbas battle has begun’: Ukraine braces for war phase 2 in the east| 10 points
Joe Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion
Second phase of war has started, says Ukraine president's chief of staff
Zelenskyy announces start of Russia's offensive in east Ukraine
- "We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the Russian army is now dedicated to this offensive," he said on Telegram.
