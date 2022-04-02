Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russian missiles fired at Odesa region
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russian missiles fired at Odesa region

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: At an earlier round of talks held earlier this week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — one of Moscow’s chief demands — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.
A Ukrainian service member stands amid destroyed Russian military vehicles, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Dmytrivka in Kyiv region, (REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 02, 2022 07:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its sixth week, another round of peace talks resumed on Friday after multiple failed attempts. The latest negotiations took place via video conference. At an earlier round of talks held earlier this week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — one of Moscow’s chief demands — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.

Meanwhile, Moscow pulled back some of its ground forces from areas around Kyiv after announcing that it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to promote trust at the bargaining table.

A rescue attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol --the shattered and besieged southern port city – has failed and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

The full-scale invasion attempt –  which began on February 24 after Russia announced “special military operations” in Ukraine – has left thousands dead and driven more than 4 million refugees from the East European country.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 02, 2022 07:08 AM IST

    Russia headed for recession, closed economy despite rouble rebound: US

    Punishing sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Moscow for invading Ukraine are pushing Russia into recession and starting to turn it back into a closed economy, a senior US Treasury official said on Friday. Read more

  • Apr 02, 2022 06:19 AM IST

    Pentagon commits extra $300 mn in security aid to Ukraine

    The US Defense Department announced Friday it is setting aside $300 million in "security assistance" for Ukraine to bolster the country's defense capabilities, adding to the $1.6 billion Washington has committed since Russia invaded in late February, reports AFP.

  • Apr 02, 2022 05:57 AM IST

    Russian missiles fired at Odesa region

    A Ukrainian official said there were casualties after at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, but he did not give specifics, reported AP.

