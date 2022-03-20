Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Chinese official calls sanctions on Russia increasingly 'outrageous'

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: In a huge escalation amid the conflict, Moscow on Saturday claimed it had struck a Ukrainian arms depot with hypersonic missiles - this would be the first use in combat of the next-generation weapons as Russian forces pushed deeper into the besieged and battered port city of Mariupol, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.

With the invasion in its fourth week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow and urged China to join the West in condemning ‘Russian barbarism.’ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a tougher line on Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has forced more than 3.3 million refugees to flee the war-torn nation.

Putin, who calls the action a ‘special operation’ aimed at demilitarising Ukraine and purging it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists, told a rally on Friday in Moscow that all the Kremlin's aims would be achieved.

Evacuations from besieged cities proceeded on Saturday along eight of 10 humanitarian corridors, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. She said a total of 6,623 people were evacuated, including 4,128 from Mariupol who were taken northwest to Zaporizhzhia.