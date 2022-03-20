‘Offered refuge to Zelenskyy and his family in UK’ says Boris Johnson: reports
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he had offered Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his family refuge in the United Kingdom amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Johnson told the Sunday Times that Zelenskyy has regular conversations with him and is an "absolutely charming guy but he's also proved to be an inspiration."
According to the British prime minister, the possibility of Zelenskyy and his family getting refuge in the UK had been discussed, but "Volodymyr has always been clear, his duty is to the Ukrainian people; he's going to stay there, he's going to look after them . I have to say I admire him."
In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kyiv forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years."
In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.
