Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war: Nuke terror fears, Russian gag law for TV | 5 big points
world news

Russia-Ukraine war: Nuke terror fears, Russian gag law for TV | 5 big points

Amid the ongoing war, Moscow imposed a new law to that could jail any person for intentionally spreading, what the authorities called, "fake" news.
Demonstrators stand in front of screens broadcasting live speech of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Prague.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 11:25 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

A number of media organisations have decided to suspend operations in Russia over a new legislation that criminalised reporting of the war in Ukraine in a way differing from the government line. The law was passed by Russian authorities on Friday as Moscow continued its military operations against Kyiv for the ninth day, after capturing Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

Here are the latest developments:

  1. BBC, among several other local and international news channels, has decided to suspend the work of all its journalists and support staff in Russia after the introduction of a new law that could jail anybody who intentionally spreads, what the authorities called, "fake" news.
  2. Russian forces were reportedly driven out of the port city of Mykolayiv, the regional governor Vitaliy Kim informed. However, fighting continued on the city outskirts.
  3. Ukraine has announced that it is planning to hold a third round of peace talks with Russia this weekend. The development, announced by President Zelensky's advisor, came after a second round of talks, in which the two countries agreed to create a humanitarian corridor for civilians to be evacuated from the war-hit region.
  4. Meanwhile, NATO has ruled out policing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, warning that such a move could provoke widespread war in the entirety of Europe with nuclear power Russia, reported news agency AP, quoting the organization’s top civilian official.
  5. On Thursday, Russian troops reportedly shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest located in eastern Ukraine, sparking a fire in the training building and leading to radiation fears. The UN nuclear watchdog, however, clarified that there was no sign of any radiation leaks and that the reactors were still intact. At least three Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the attack.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP