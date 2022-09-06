Russia buying weapons from North Korea, US intelligence says: Report
Sanctions On Russia: The move signals the impact of global sanctions that Moscow faces after its February invasion of Ukraine.
Russia could be buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea, New York Times reported citing newly declassified American intelligence. This signals the impact of global sanctions that Moscow faces after its February invasion of Ukraine. As sanctions impact supply chains, Russia seems to be turning to pariah states for military supplies, the report said.
Earlier, Russia also received shipments of Iranian-made drones in the first signal of the throttling influence of sanctions on the country.
The New York Times report said that the declassified documents provided few details of the exact weaponry, timing or size of the shipment from Iran adding that Moscow was looking forward to purchasing additional equipment from North Korea.
Read more| Top Russian oil official falls to death from hospital window: Report
“The Kremlin should be alarmed that it has to buy anything at all from North Korea,” said Mason Clark, who leads the Russia team at the Institute for the Study of War told New York Times.
North Korea has attempted to strengthen relations with Russia as much of the world has pulled away from the country. Russian president Vladimir Putin, and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un also recently exchanged letters in which they called for “comprehensive” and “strategic and tactical” cooperation between the countries.
Read more: EU stops visa ban for Russians but complicates travel rules amid war in Ukraine
The new information on Russia-North Korea plans also points out the struggles that Russia and its military faces amid the Ukraine war.
Ukraine has, meanwhile, stepped up its assault on Russian ammunition depots.
-
Meet the Japanese man who gets paid to do ‘nothing in particular’
Shoji Morimoto charges 10,000 yen ($71) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion. Doing nothing doesn't mean Morimoto will do anything. A 27-year-old data analyst clad in a sari, Aruna Chida turned to Morimoto for companionship. Before Morimoto found his true calling, he worked at a publishing company and was often chided for "doing nothing". The companionship business is now Morimoto's sole source of income, with which he supports his wife and child.
-
China fumes over UN report citing ‘serious human rights violations’ in Xinjiang
The Chinese government reacted furiously to the release of a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on 31 August, calling it "wholly illegal and invalid". Michelle Bachelet released the 46-page report on her last day in office, in fact just 13 minutes before she stepped down from her four-year tenure. The report is titled "OHCHR Assessment of Human Rights Concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China".
-
₹2 crore gold stolen from Pakistan jeweller's bag in Dubai-Karachi flight
In an unusual theft, gold worth Rs20 million was stolen from a Pakistani jeweller's cabin baggage during a flight from Dubai to Karachi, according to a media report on Monday. Mohammad Moonis lost 1,542 grams of gold during the international flight on Sunday afternoon, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. The gold stolen during the flight could not be recovered. The gold was owned by Naurattan Jewellers of Karachi.
-
UK PM-elect Liz Truss’ ‘diverse’ cabinet may have no berths for white men
Liz Truss will take oath as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom later Tuesday after beating her rival - Indian-origin former finance minister Rishi Sunak - in the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest. Read more: PM Modi's message to Liz Truss after UK poll win; 'Confident that under you…' Truss is expected to appoint James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Suella Braverman as home secretary and Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, the Guardian said.
-
What next for Indian-origin Rishi Sunak after UK PM race
Sunak also said he 'need(ed) to recover' from what was often a bad-tempered and divisive contest Possible role for Rishi Sunak inLiz Truss' cabinet? "It is just not something I am thinking about," Sunak said when asked about a cabinet role. However, if Sunak is not offered a role in Truss' cabinet, it will be a break from tradition.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics