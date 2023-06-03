Home / World News / Ukraine ‘ready’, Zelensky on counteroffensive after rare NATO admission

Ukraine ‘ready’, Zelensky on counteroffensive after rare NATO admission

ByMallika Soni
Jun 03, 2023 03:09 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: This comes as Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine would not be able to join NATO before the end of Russian invasion.

Ukraine is ready to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory, its president announced. Volodymyr Zelensky told the Wall Street Journal that he does not know how long it will take and “it can go a variety of ways” but Ukraine "strongly believes" that they will succeed.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he speaks.(AFP)
"We are going to do it, and we are ready," he said. The counteroffensive has been delayed due to wet weather leaving the ground unsuitable for heavy, armoured vehicles but a dry spell in some parts of Ukraine has driven anticipation.

This comes as Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine would not be able to join NATO before the end of Russian invasion- a rare admission by the Ukrainian president who has stepped up pressure on NATO and the European Union to open their doors to Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year galvanised NATO but members of the military bloc are split over Ukraine. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that all members agree to stick by a 2008 pledge that Ukraine will become a member at some undefined point.

What Zelensky said on Ukraine's NATO bid?

"We are reasonable people and we understand that we are not going to drag a single NATO country into a war," Zelensky said.

"Therefore, we understand that we will not be members of NATO while this war is going on. Not because we don't want to, but because it's impossible," Zelensky added.

What is happening in Ukraine?

Four civilians were killed on Friday in shelling on Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, a local official said. Moscow's forces have continued to attack Kyiv for a sixth day in a row. Over the past few days, thousands of residents have fled villages near Russia's southwestern border amid shelling.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky
