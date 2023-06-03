Home / World News / Mawar in Japan: Power outages, evacuations, bullet trains hit as rains continue

Mawar in Japan: Power outages, evacuations, bullet trains hit as rains continue

ByMallika Soni
Jun 03, 2023 02:17 PM IST

Tropical Storm Mawar: Shinkansen bullet trains had been suspended from Tokyo to Nagoya in central Japan since Friday.

Tropical Storm Mawar and a seasonal rain front brought heavy rainfall to large parts of Japan, prompting authorities to issue warnings of damage. Many people were left stranded as train services were suspended while one person died as a result of the storm, news agency Reuters reported. Storm Mawar has weakened from super typhoon status, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Tropical Storm Mawar In Japan: A general view shows a flooded street in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.(AFP)
What authorities have said on Tropical Storm Mawar?

Japan's weather agency urged people to be on high alert for landslides, rising rivers and flooding in eastern parts of the country. Western Japan has been warned of landslides.

What is the impact of Tropical Storm Mawar on daily life in Japan?

As many as 7,000 households in the eastern and western regions remained without electricity, but restoration work was being carried out, the industry ministry said as per news agency Reuters. Shinkansen bullet trains had been suspended from Tokyo to Nagoya in central Japan since Friday. The trains have now resumed operation, Kyodo news agency reported.

Parts of Japan faced torrential rain with authorities advising more than a million people to evacuate. Many flights have been cancelled.

When is the weather expected to change in Japan?

The weather was expected to improve in most of Japan later on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK said as from Friday through Saturday morning, heavy rain fell in many parts of Japan. This marked the heaviest rainfall on record for June in some areas, Kyodo reported.

