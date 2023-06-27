Russia paid over $1 bn to Wagner group last year: Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow had paid out last year just over $1 billion to the Wagner mercenary group, which last week staged a failed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin(REUTERS)

"The state paid to the Wagner group 86.262 billion rubles (around $1 billion) for salaries for fighters and incentive rewards between May 2022 and May 2023 alone," Putin said during a televised meeting with law enforcement.