Russia paid over $1 bn to Wagner group last year: Vladimir Putin

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 27, 2023 06:39 PM IST

"The state paid to the Wagner group 86.262 billion rubles (around $1 billion) for salaries for fighters & incentive rewards between May 2022 & May 2023 alone."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow had paid out last year just over $1 billion to the Wagner mercenary group, which last week staged a failed mutiny.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(REUTERS)
"The state paid to the Wagner group 86.262 billion rubles (around $1 billion) for salaries for fighters and incentive rewards between May 2022 and May 2023 alone," Putin said during a televised meeting with law enforcement.

russian president vladimir putin
