Russian attack in Kharkiv killing 51 was "no blind strike": Ukraine's Zelensky
Reuters |
“Russian troops could not have been unaware of where they were hitting. This was no blind strike", says Ukraine's Zelensky.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that a Russian missile attack which killed 51 people in a Ukrainian village was "no blind strike" and Russian troops could not have been unaware of where they were striking.
"A deliberate missile strike on a village in Kharkiv region on an ordinary store and cafe," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, delivered while attending a summit of the European Political Community in Spain.
