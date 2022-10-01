Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video: Russian consulate in New York vandalised with red paint

Video: Russian consulate in New York vandalised with red paint

world news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 07:05 AM IST

Russian Consulate In New York: Police said that an investigation into the incident was ongoing and it could be a "bias incident".

Russian Consulate In New York: The Russian consulate in New York after it was vandalised with red spray paint.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The Russian Consulate in New York was vandalised with red spray paint on Saturday. The paint appeared hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was annexing four parts of Ukraine occupied by Moscow's army, AFP reported.

Read more: 'Don't misunderstand what I'm saying': Biden's warning to Putin amid Ukraine war

Police said that an investigation into the incident was ongoing and it could be a "bias incident". No arrests have been made so far, police added.

Watch video here:

The vandalisation could be to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, police said.

In Ukraine, shelling killed at least 30 people in Zaporizhzhia- one of the worst attacks against civilians in months as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the NATO to grant Ukraine expedited membership condemning Moscow's annexations.

new york city russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine ukraine war
