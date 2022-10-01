Video: Russian consulate in New York vandalised with red paint

The Russian Consulate in New York was vandalised with red spray paint on Saturday. The paint appeared hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was annexing four parts of Ukraine occupied by Moscow's army, AFP reported.

Police said that an investigation into the incident was ongoing and it could be a "bias incident". No arrests have been made so far, police added.

The vandalisation could be to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, police said.

In Ukraine, shelling killed at least 30 people in Zaporizhzhia- one of the worst attacks against civilians in months as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the NATO to grant Ukraine expedited membership condemning Moscow's annexations.

