Video: Russian consulate in New York vandalised with red paint

world news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 07:05 AM IST

Russian Consulate In New York: Police said that an investigation into the incident was ongoing and it could be a "bias incident".

Russian Consulate In New York: The Russian consulate in New York after it was vandalised with red spray paint.(AFP)
Russian Consulate In New York: The Russian consulate in New York after it was vandalised with red spray paint.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The Russian Consulate in New York was vandalised with red spray paint on Saturday. The paint appeared hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was annexing four parts of Ukraine occupied by Moscow's army, AFP reported.

Police said that an investigation into the incident was ongoing and it could be a "bias incident". No arrests have been made so far, police added.

Watch video here:

The vandalisation could be to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, police said.

In Ukraine, shelling killed at least 30 people in Zaporizhzhia- one of the worst attacks against civilians in months as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the NATO to grant Ukraine expedited membership condemning Moscow's annexations.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

new york city russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine ukraine war + 3 more
