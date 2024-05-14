 ‘Russian defence shake-up shows Putin's desperation on Ukraine war': US | World News - Hindustan Times
‘Russian defence shake-up shows Putin's desperation on Ukraine war': US

AFP |
May 14, 2024 01:40 AM IST

The United States said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal of his defense minister showed "desperation" over the high costs of the Ukraine invasion.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin(AFP)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(AFP)

"Our point of view is that this is further indication of Putin's desperation to sustain his war of aggression against Ukraine, despite it being a major drain on the Russian economy and the heavy losses of Russian troops," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

World News

