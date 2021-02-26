Home / World News / Russian diplomats leave North Korea on hand-pushed rail trolley
world news

Russian diplomats leave North Korea on hand-pushed rail trolley

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but has sealed its borders and halted passenger traffic with other countries.
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Russian diplomats and family members use a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea amid Covid-19 restrictions.(via REUTERS)

A group of Russian diplomats and their family members returned to Russia from North Korea on a hand-pushed rail trolley on Thursday because of Covid-19 restrictions in the country, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a Facebook post.

“Since the borders have been closed for over a year and passenger traffic has been halted," staff members of the Russian embassy in North Korea and their family members embarked on “a long and difficult journey to get home,” the ministry said.

The group of eight people took a 32-hour train ride, followed by two hours on a bus. They then boarded a rail trolley and pushed themselves for about a kilometer (half a mile) across the border into Russia.

Photos posted by the ministry showed embassy staff with their children and suitcases on a trolley. A video showed two people pushing the trolley across a railway bridge.

The group of eight people took a 32-hour train ride, followed by two hours on a bus. (via REUTERS)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

EU sees must-not-miss chance to revive Iran nuclear deal

Chinese court backs publisher calling homosexuality 'psychological disorder'

UK top court says runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain

Iran says it's investigating shooting deaths at border with Pakistan

The Interfax news agency reported on Friday morning that the group later took a flight to Moscow from the far-eastern city of Vladivostok.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but has sealed its borders and halted passenger traffic with other countries. Outside experts are highly skeptical of the North’s zero-virus case claim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia north korea
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP