Munich Airport shuts after 'several' drone sightings. Is Russia behind it?

The Munich International Airport in Germany shut down on Thursday evening after drones were reportedly spotted. German tabloid BILD reported the news, citing a Federal Police spokesperson, Stefan Bayer. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The closure, which affected at least 22 flights, came amidst drones reportedly linked to Russia being spotted across several European countries over the last two weeks. However, no confirmation exists of the drones over Munich airport belonging to Russia, despite speculations.

Officers at the airport could not gather details about the size and type of the drones due to the darkness, the BILD report noted. The runways at the airport reportedly closed at 10:30 p.m. local time, the report stated, citing operators at the airport.

Flights were not able to take off or land for more than an hour after that, with the Federal Police confirming that at least 50 flights were affected.

Is Russia Behind The Drones In Munich?

As of now, authorities continue to investigate who was behind the drone sightings over the Munich Airport. Authorities confirmed that both ground response and helicopters were deployed to combat the drones. But, as of now, it has not been possible to locate the drones or the suspect.

Notably, the airports in Germany are seeing a rush in traffic starting this week owing to the Oktoberfest.

Recent Drone Sightings In Europe Spark Concern

Over the past week, several European countries reported suspected Russian drone activity. On September 9, Poland saw 19–23 drones enter its airspace, intercepted by NATO jets. On September 13, Romania reported a Russian drone near the Danube. Estonia recorded three MiG-31 jets over its airspace on September 19.

Denmark saw multiple drone sightings near airports and military sites between September 22–28, including a four-hour Copenhagen Airport closure.