Russian gas flow likely to resume at previous level: German pipeline manager

"We assume that, according to the current nominations (as of 3 pm on 20 July), gas transport via Nord Stream will be resumed at the pre-maintenance level (40% of transport capacity)," Gascade said in a statement on Wednesday.
The gas pipeline prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipelines through the Baltic Sea, in Lubmin, northeastern Germany. (AFP)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 09:41 PM IST
AFP |

German pipeline manager Gascade said it expected Russian gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 link to resume as planned after maintenance work wraps up on Thursday.

