Russian gas flow likely to resume at previous level: German pipeline manager

German pipeline manager Gascade said it expected Russian gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 link to resume as planned after maintenance work wraps up on Thursday.

"We assume that, according to the current nominations (as of 3 pm on 20 July), gas transport via Nord Stream will be resumed at the pre-maintenance level (40% of transport capacity)," Gascade said in a statement on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}