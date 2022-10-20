Home / World News / Russian jet fired missile in vicinity of British plane over Black sea

Russian jet fired missile in vicinity of British plane over Black sea

world news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 05:04 PM IST

UK defence minister Ben Wallace told parliament Britain had suspended patrols following the incident and expressed their concerns to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace speaks.(Reuters)
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace speaks.(Reuters)
Reuters |

A Russian aircraft released a missile near a British aircraft patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace told parliament Britain had suspended patrols following the incident and expressed their concerns to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Russia said it was a technical malfunction and Wallace said Britain has now resumed patrols.

The patrols now have fighter aircraft escorts, he added. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Kate Holton)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis
russia russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out