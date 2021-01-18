Russian judge orders to jail Kremlin critic Navalny for 30 days: Spokesperson

A Russian judge on Monday ruled that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny should be held in custody for 30 days until Feb. 15, his spokeswoman said, a day after he was detained upon his arrival in Moscow.

"The court arrested Navalny for 30 days. Until February 15," Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, wrote on Twitter.

Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on Sunday after flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer. The United Nations and Western nations told Russia to immediately free the opposition politician and some countries called for new sanctions.