Russian missiles hit military aircraft repair facility in Ukraine's Lviv
Russian missiles on Friday targeted a facility used to repair military aircraft near the airport in Lviv, the Ukrainian authorities said as the war entered the 23rd day. However, no casualties were reported during the strike, news agency AP reported.
“Several missiles hit a facility used to repair military aircraft and damaged a bus repair facility, though no casualties were immediately reported. The plant had suspended work ahead of the attack,” Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.
According to the Ukrainian air force's western command, the missiles were launched from the Black Sea but two out of six missiles were shot down.
A soldier who was witness to the strike said he heard three explosions in quick succession around 6 am. A nearby resident described his building vibrating from the explosions and people panicking.
Also known as the cultural capital of Ukraine, Lviv has not been spared by the relentless Russian attacks which have been going on for the 23rd straight day. The city's population has now swelled by some two lakh after people from different cities have sought refuge here.
Read: What weapons is Ukraine using to fight Russia | See list, pics and details
Last week, 35 people were killed and 134 wounded after Russian airstrikes on the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security, a military base located near Lviv. According to local media reports, at least 19 ambulances were spotted driving from the Yaroviv military base that was hit during the strike.
Like other Ukrainian cities, the situation in Lviv is no better. The residents are now covering and wrapping up statues and monuments to protect them from Russian missiles and other forms of attacks.
Viral pictures from around the city's central Market Square showed statues covered in protective plastic sheets, with the NGOs along with conservators and local residents taking up the responsibility to protect the rich heritage of the Ukrainian city.
Besides Lviv, several cities including capital Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv continue to be bombed regularly by the Russian forces.
(With inputs from AP)
