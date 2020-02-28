e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Putin reveals plan to use body double to make public appearances for him

Putin reveals plan to use body double to make public appearances for him

Putin’s comments showed that a conspiracy theory widespread on the internet that the Russian strongman has been impersonated over the years or even replaced by a lookalike is not entirely without basis.

world Updated: Feb 28, 2020 06:44 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday revealed there was a secret plan to use a double to make public appearances for him.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday revealed there was a secret plan to use a double to make public appearances for him.(AP Photo)
         

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday revealed there was a secret plan to use a double to make public appearances for him, while insisting he vetoed it -- and that he is the real Putin.

Putin’s comments showed that a conspiracy theory widespread on the internet that the Russian strongman has been impersonated over the years or even replaced by a lookalike is not entirely without basis.

TASS state news agency showed Putin a list of popular Russian-language Internet searches including “Putin double proof”.

“Are you real?” the interviewer asked. “Yes,” said Putin.

He said he has never had a double but when asked if the idea had ever been discussed, he confirmed it had. “I refused to have doubles,” Putin said. “It was during the hardest times of the fight against terrorism.”

Putin as prime minister and then president oversaw the second war against separatists in Chechnya from 1999 to 2000. After Russian armed forces claimed victory, Islamist insurgent attacks became frequent in the North Caucasus while suicide bombers targeted Russia’s main cities. “Was that in the early 2000s?” asked Andrei Vandenko, who is doing a series of interviews with Putin to mark 20 years since he became president. “Yes,” said Putin.

tags
top news
When PM Modi took out his iPad and gave impromptu trade presentation to Trump
When PM Modi took out his iPad and gave impromptu trade presentation to Trump
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
Delhi riots: As the dust settles, scale of tragedy starts to unfold
Delhi riots: As the dust settles, scale of tragedy starts to unfold
India, US look to fast-track conclusion of ‘phase one’ of trade deal
India, US look to fast-track conclusion of ‘phase one’ of trade deal
In Delhi, families scared to take bodies back to riot affected areas
In Delhi, families scared to take bodies back to riot affected areas
Pet dog of coronavirus patient found to have ‘low level’ of virus in Hong Kong
Pet dog of coronavirus patient found to have ‘low level’ of virus in Hong Kong
Rape complainant, 19, attacked with acid by accused’s wife
Rape complainant, 19, attacked with acid by accused’s wife
BS 6 Honda Activa 125 recalled, check if yours is affected
BS 6 Honda Activa 125 recalled, check if yours is affected
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news