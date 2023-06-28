Home / World News / Russian rockets hit restaurant in east Ukraine: governor

Russian rockets hit restaurant in east Ukraine: governor

AFP |
Jun 28, 2023 12:40 AM IST

One of the cooks, Ruslan, 32, said there were "quite a lot of people" at the moment of the strike, adding "I was lucky."

Russian rockets hit a bustling restaurant in the centre of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

Two rockets were fired at the city of Kramatorsk.(REUTERS)
"Two rockets were fired at the city of Kramatorsk... at a food establishment in the centre of the city where there were a great number of civilians," said Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region.

He said authorities would work to "establish the number of injured and possible victims."

An AFP journalist at the scene saw police, ambulances, soldiers, and the town mayor near the Ria Pizza restaurant, where a crowd had gathered.

Natalia, in tears, explained that her half-brother Nikita, 23, was inside near the pizza oven.

"They can't get him out, he was covered" by debris, she said.

Kramatorsk, once a city of 150,000 inhabitants, is the last major city under Ukrainian control in the east of the country. It lies about 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the frontline.

russia ukraine crisis
