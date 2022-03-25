Russian strikes kill 4 at Kharkiv medical facility: Police

Russian strikes killed four civilians and wounded several others while targeting a medical facility in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

"This morning, following a bombardment on civilian infrastructure from several rocket launchers, seven civilians were injured, four of them died," said police in the eastern city near Russia's border.

The strikes targeted a medical centre in the Osnovyansky district of the city, police said.

It said investigators were working on the site of the strike.

"Police are documenting this crime against the Ukrainian people and are gathering all material evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice," the statement said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city that lies near the Russian border, has seen heavy fighting and vast destruction since Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack launched late last month.

Kyiv says Moscow is targeting civilian areas in its offensive.

