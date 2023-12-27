Russian textbooks for children: Donald Trump denied US presidency, Biden cheated

A new textbook for Russian students claimed that former US president Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election due to voter fraud committed by Democrats. Images circulated on social media showed that text in Russian books which read that Donald Trump lost the election "as a result of obvious electoral fraud by the Democratic Party." This comes as Donald Trump and some of his allies face criminal charges related to US Capitol riots following the 2020 election results. US president Joe Biden speaks to members of the media.(AP)

What are the claims made in Russian textbooks?

Konstantin Sonin, professor at the University of Chicago, shared the Russian textbook's false claims about the 2020 election on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "The new World History textbook for high schools in Russia quietly informs kids that Donald Trump was denied presidency in 2020 as a result of "obvious falsifications" by the Democratic Party."

Talking to Newsweek, Konstantin Sonin said that he didn't doubt the authenticity of its contents and the book's publication was announced earlier this year.

Are there claims against US president Joe Biden as well?

Marc Bennetts, foreign correspondent for The Times, posted another excerpt from the textbook onto X. This included a photograph of Joe Biden wearing a mask as the excerpt made unproven claims about the president.

"On (masked) Biden from the same Russian school textbook 'His entire political career has been accompanied by corruption scandals. He and his family have commercial interests in Ukraine,'" Marc Bennetts wrote on X.