close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russian textbooks for children: Donald Trump denied US presidency, Biden cheated

Russian textbooks for children: Donald Trump denied US presidency, Biden cheated

ByMallika Soni
Dec 27, 2023 11:07 PM IST

Russian textbooks include a photograph of Joe Biden wearing a mask as the excerpt made unproven claims about the president.

A new textbook for Russian students claimed that former US president Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election due to voter fraud committed by Democrats. Images circulated on social media showed that text in Russian books which read that Donald Trump lost the election "as a result of obvious electoral fraud by the Democratic Party." This comes as Donald Trump and some of his allies face criminal charges related to US Capitol riots following the 2020 election results.

US president Joe Biden speaks to members of the media.(AP)
US president Joe Biden speaks to members of the media.(AP)

What are the claims made in Russian textbooks?

Read more: North Korean officials arrive at Kim Jong Un's meeting in these smuggled cars

Konstantin Sonin, professor at the University of Chicago, shared the Russian textbook's false claims about the 2020 election on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "The new World History textbook for high schools in Russia quietly informs kids that Donald Trump was denied presidency in 2020 as a result of "obvious falsifications" by the Democratic Party."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Talking to Newsweek, Konstantin Sonin said that he didn't doubt the authenticity of its contents and the book's publication was announced earlier this year.

Are there claims against US president Joe Biden as well?

Marc Bennetts, foreign correspondent for The Times, posted another excerpt from the textbook onto X. This included a photograph of Joe Biden wearing a mask as the excerpt made unproven claims about the president.

"On (masked) Biden from the same Russian school textbook 'His entire political career has been accompanied by corruption scandals. He and his family have commercial interests in Ukraine,'" Marc Bennetts wrote on X.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out