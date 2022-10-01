Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region | Top updates

Russian troops are reportedly surrounded by Ukrainian forces in the strategic eastern city of Lyman, a day after President Vladimir Putin claimed the area as part of Russia and held a grand ceremony to mark the occasion. Ukraine’s atomic power provider accused Russian troops of detaining the head of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Kyiv has asked the international community to help secure.

-The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's watchdog agency, questioned Russian forces about the director general of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, which Russia has occupied. According to the state-owned company in charge of the plant, a Russian patrol held the official.

-According to a representative for Ukraine's eastern military, Russia has between 5,000 and 5,500 troops in Lyman, although due to fatalities and men trying to escape unsuccessfully, their numbers may be lower. Lyman has served as a supply and transportation hub for Russia's actions in the Donetsk region's north. The effort to encircle Lyman is still ongoing, and Russian troops are making vain attempts to escape. Serhii Cherevatyi, Ukraine's spokesperson stated.

-Ukraine's SBU security service said at least 20 civilians were killed in the Russian shelling of a civilian convoy in late September in an eastern "grey zone" between Russian-controlled and Ukrainian-controlled territory.

-Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom PJSC suspended natural gas deliveries to Italy, escalating a deepening energy crisis in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies)