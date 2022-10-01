Home / World News / Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

Published on Oct 01, 2022 12:29 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ihor Murashov was detained on his way from Europe's largest nuclear plant to the town of Enerhodar.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian servicemen guard an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station.(AP)
Reuters |

The director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was detained by a Russian patrol, Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant, said on Saturday.

Ihor Murashov was detained on his way from Europe's largest nuclear plant to the town of Enerhodar around 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday, the company said in a statement.

"He was taken out of the car, and with his eyes blindfolded he was driven in an unknown direction," it said.

