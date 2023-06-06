Russian-occupied Ukraine city 'flooded' after Nova Kakhovka dam breach

The Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in southern Ukraine -- home to the dam that Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of targeting -- is "flooded", officials told Russian media Tuesday.

Overview of Nova Khakovka dam in south Ukraine.(AFP)

"The city is flooded," Vladimir Leontyev, the Russian-installed head of the city administration, told Russian media.

