Russian-occupied Ukraine city 'flooded' after Nova Kakhovka dam breach

Jun 06, 2023 04:34 PM IST

The Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in southern Ukraine -- home to the dam that Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of targeting -- is "flooded", officials told Russian media Tuesday.

Overview of Nova Khakovka dam in south Ukraine.(AFP)

"The city is flooded," Vladimir Leontyev, the Russian-installed head of the city administration, told Russian media.

