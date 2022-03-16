Russians to launch 'Rossgram' photo-share app after Instagram blocked
Russian tech entrepreneurs are set to launch a picture-sharing application on the domestic market to help fill the void left by Instagram, which the authorities blocked this week.
The new service, known as Rossgram, will launch on March 28 and have additional functions such as crowdfunding and paid access for some content, its website said on Wednesday.
"My partner Kirill Filimonov and our group of developers were already ready for this turn of events and decided not to miss the opportunity to create a Russian analogue of a popular social network beloved by our compatriots," Alexander Zobov, the initiative's public relations director, wrote on the VKontakte social network.
Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor blocked access to Instagram from Monday after its U.S. owner Meta Platforms said last week it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as "Death to the Russian invaders".
Meta, which also owns Facebook, said the temporary change in its hate speech policy only applied to Ukraine after Russia's invasion, saying it would be wrong to prevent Ukrainians "expressing their resistance and fury at the invading military forces".
Meta said on Sunday it was narrowing its content moderation policy for Ukraine to prohibit calls for the death of a head of state.
Russia, which has already banned Facebook, has opened a criminal investigation against Meta and prosecutors asked a court to designate the U.S. tech giant an "extremist organisation". The case is due in court on Monday.
According to a photo shared by Zobov on Vkontakte, Rossgram's colour scheme and layout will bear a strong resemblance to Instagram. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rossgram's design.
Russia has in recent months been developing its domestic technology, including AYYA T1 smartphones produced by state conglomerate Rostec.
In November, Gazprom Media launched Yappy as a domestic rival to video-sharing platform TikTok.
-
Russian forces destroy Mariupol theatre sheltering hundreds of people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, went before the US Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: “ We need you right now.”
-
‘Which side of history do you want to be on?’: White House asks India on Russia
White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki, said, “Our message to any country continues to be that, obviously, abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended. I don’t believe this would be violating that. But also think about where you want to stand when the history books are written in this moment in time.”
-
'No sanctions but think about where you stand': US on India buying Russian oil
The White House said India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of US sanctions, but appealing to all countries amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said 'think about where you want to stand'.
-
Suspected N. Korea missile fails soon after launch, says S. Korea military
A source at Japan's Ministry of Defence called the projectile a potential ballistic missile, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.
-
Protests hit Sri Lanka's capital amid severe economic crisis
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa addressed the demonstration, declaring it marked the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics