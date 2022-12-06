Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia's defence minister says Ukraine committing 'nuclear terrorism'

Russia's defence minister says Ukraine committing 'nuclear terrorism'

world news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 04:22 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine denies shelling the facility, which has been under the control of Russian forces since the first days of the war.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is seen. (Reuters File)
Reuters |

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear catastrophe.

Shoigu said Russian forces were taking "all measures" to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant in the face of what he called "nuclear terrorism" from Kyiv.

Ukraine denies shelling the facility, which has been under the control of Russian forces since the first days of the war.

