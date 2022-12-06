Home / World News / Russia's defence minister says Ukraine committing 'nuclear terrorism'

Russia's defence minister says Ukraine committing 'nuclear terrorism'

world news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 04:22 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine denies shelling the facility, which has been under the control of Russian forces since the first days of the war.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is seen. (Reuters File)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is seen. (Reuters File)
Reuters |

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear catastrophe.

Read more: Vladimir Putin drives Mercedes over Crimea bridge weeks after explosion

Shoigu said Russian forces were taking "all measures" to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant in the face of what he called "nuclear terrorism" from Kyiv.

Ukraine denies shelling the facility, which has been under the control of Russian forces since the first days of the war.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out