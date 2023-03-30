Home / World News / Russia's foreign minister Lavrov to visit Turkey in early April: Report

Russia's foreign minister Lavrov to visit Turkey in early April: Report

Reuters |
Mar 30, 2023 07:02 PM IST

The war in Ukraine and developments in Syria would be discussed in talks during Lavrov's visit, as well as commerce, energy issues and bilateral ties, NTV said.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey on April 6-7, Turkish private broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(Reuters)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(Reuters)

Read more: Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter on suspicion of spying: Report

The war in Ukraine and developments in Syria would be discussed in talks during Lavrov's visit, as well as commerce, energy issues and bilateral ties, NTV said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out