NATO reacts to Putin's nuclear threat: 'Dangerous, irresponsible'

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 26, 2023 06:00 PM IST

NATO said Russia's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible.

NATO on Sunday criticised Russia for its "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"NATO is vigilant, and we are closely monitoring the situation. We have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture that would lead us to adjust our own," a NATO spokesperson said.

"Russia's reference to NATO's nuclear sharing is totally misleading. NATO allies act with full respect of their international commitments. Russia has consistently broken its arms control commitments, most recently suspending its participation in the New START Treaty."

