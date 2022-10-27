Russia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda'
Published on Oct 27, 2022 02:14 PM IST
Under the new law any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality - online, in film, or in public - could incur a fine.
Reuters |
Russia's parliament passed a law on Thursday expanding an existing ban on promoting "LGBT propaganda" to children by banning it among people of all ages.
Read more: Russia hits power grid in central regions of Ukraine: ‘Equipment damaged’
Under the new law, passed in its first reading by the State Duma, any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality - online, in film, or in public - could incur a fine.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics