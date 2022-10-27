Home / World News / Russia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda'

Russia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda'

world news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Under the new law any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality - online, in film, or in public - could incur a fine.

Russia: Lawmakers of Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation are seen.(AP)
Reuters |

Russia's parliament passed a law on Thursday expanding an existing ban on promoting "LGBT propaganda" to children by banning it among people of all ages.

Under the new law, passed in its first reading by the State Duma, any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality - online, in film, or in public - could incur a fine.

