Russia's possession of nuclear arms is response to threats: Foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia's possession of nuclear weapons is its only response to security threats, TASS news agency reported.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (AFP)

"The possession of nuclear arms is today the only possible response to some of significant external threats to security of our country," TASS cited him as saying.