News / World News / Russia's possession of nuclear arms is response to threats: Foreign minister

Reuters |
Aug 19, 2023 04:06 AM IST

The possession of nuclear arms is today the only possible response to some of significant external threats to security of our country, Lavrov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia's possession of nuclear weapons is its only response to security threats, TASS news agency reported.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (AFP)
"The possession of nuclear arms is today the only possible response to some of significant external threats to security of our country," TASS cited him as saying.

