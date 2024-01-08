close_game
News / World News / Russia's railway hit by blast in Urals amid Putin's new Ukraine strikes: Report

Reuters |
Jan 08, 2024 08:12 PM IST

Baza, a Russian media outlet with security sources, said the blast on railway took place near the station of San-Donato, near an oil depot.

A section of railroad near the city of Nizhny Tagil in Russia's Urals region was hit by a "bang", TASS and RBC news agencies reported on Monday, citing the transport prosecutor's office.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(AFP)
Russian mainstream media frequently uses the term "bang" as a euphemism for a blast.

Last month, a Ukrainian source told Reuters that Ukraine's domestic spy agency had detonated explosives on a Russian railway line deep in Siberia, the second attack in a week on military supply routes in the area.

The Russian news agencies said on Monday no one was injured and there was no damage from the latest incident.

RBC, citing the Russian Railways, said traffic in the area was "restricted", and some trains might run behind schedule.

