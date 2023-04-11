Russia's Wagner boss says his forces control over 80% of Ukraine's Bakhmut

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Apr 11, 2023 07:31 PM IST

Bakhmut, a small eastern city in eastern Ukraine, has for months been the target of a major Russian offensive.

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a video posted on Tuesday that his forces controlled more than 80% of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

A general view shows a building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid their attack on Ukraine, in the frontline city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 27, 2023(Reuters)

Bakhmut, a small eastern city in eastern Ukraine, has for months been the target of a major Russian offensive and has seen the heaviest fighting in the nearly 14-month war.

